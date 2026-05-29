SVP National Councillor Mike Egger (l.) and St. Gallen Green Party leader Daniel Bosshard (r.) discussed the 10 million initiative in Altstätten SG on Wednesday evening. Picture: blue News

Bratwurst, beer and a single Green - blue News was present at the general meeting of the SVP Rheintal district party, three weeks before the vote on the "sustainability initiative".

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a general meeting of the SVP Rheintal with around fifty members, SVP National Councillor Mike Egger discussed the sustainability initiative with Green Cantonal Councillor Daniel Bosshard.

Egger praised it as an "affair of the heart" against unchecked immigration, while Bosshard called it a "fatal experiment" and "fraudulent labeling".

There was clear support for the Yes camp in the hall, with loud heckling ("Jeez, no!", "You sack of shit!") against Bosshard's EU and Brexit warnings.

After the event, however, even staunch supporters doubted that the initiative would pass on June 14 - "we don't have the votes of the young". Show more

On June 14, Switzerland will vote on the so-called sustainability initiative. The SVP wants to limit the number of permanent residents to ten million people. The party is promoting the initiative by claiming that it can be used to limit immigration into Switzerland. The high level of migration in recent years has increased the pressure on infrastructure, the housing market and the world of work.

The No camp sees this not only as an attack on Switzerland's prosperity, but also as a political move that will only allow migration into the labor market if foreign workers no longer have any rights. Left-wing circles in particular are warning that the initiative could bring back the conditions from the era of seasonal worker status.

Which camp is more convincing? blue News has attended debates with workers and trade unionists, entrepreneurs, farmers and the urban population in recent weeks. But how does the SVP itself discuss its own initiative?

SVP invites the Greens into the "lion's den"

The general meeting of the district party in the St. Gallen Rhine Valley provided an insight. Around fifty party members and friends accepted the invitation to eat "Härdöpfelsalat mit Braatwurscht" (at the party's expense), drink plenty of Sonnenbräu or Schützengarten beer (partly at the party's expense) and hear why they should vote yes to the initiative.

The SVP Rheintal met at the Ribelhof in Altstätten SG for its annual general meeting. Picture: blue News

The hall, in which the waitress is still called with a "Pst!", is already two-thirds full before the meeting begins. At one table, a gentleman declares that Putin, Zelensky and Trump are "all three the same crooks". A few chairs away, a lady half-uttered a contradiction: Putin has never done anything to her.

District President Markus Wüst opens the "Hoptversamlig" in the broad Rheintal dialect with a slight delay - the President of the Cantonal Council sends his regards, he is still in the stable, his son calls into the hall. Wüst thanks the press for the "positive coverage", followed by applause, table tapping and a loud "Bravo!" from the back. In the annual report, he invokes the SVP as a "decisive force in consistently defending the freedom and security of our country".

After the statutory part, the panel discussion begins, moderated by the not entirely impartial district president. Right at the start, he makes it clear to his Green colleague Daniel Bosshard: "It's brave to come into the lion's den." The invited Green Party President in the canton replies curtly that the Ribelhof in Altstätten SG is indeed a beautiful cave.

SVP National Councillor: "10 million initiative" calls for "no rigid cap"

Then it gets political. SVP National Councillor Mike Egger criticizes that Switzerland has grown eighteen times faster than Germany, that an area twice the size of Lake Zurich has been built up and that "we have never had so many crimes and serious offences". According to figures from the Federal Statistical Office, this claim is not true. Egger also says that the initiative is "not a rigid cap" - 40,000 immigrants per year remain possible. This statement is also not in the initiative text.

Eidgenössische Volksinitiative «Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz! (Nachhaltigkeitsinitiative)» Die Bundesverfassung1 wird wie folgt geändert: Art. 73a Nachhaltige Bevölkerungsentwicklung 1 Die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz darf zehn Millionen Menschen vor dem Jahr 2050 nicht überschreiten. Ab 2050 kann der Bundesrat den Grenzwert jährlich durch Verordnung um den Geburtenüberschuss anpassen. Der Bund stellt sicher, dass der Grenzwert eingehalten wird. 2 Bund und Kantone treffen im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten Massnahmen für eine nachhaltige Bevölkerungsentwicklung, insbesondere zum Schutz der Umwelt und im Interesse der dauerhaften Erhaltung der natürlichen Lebensgrundlagen, der Leistungsfähigkeit der Infrastrukturen, der Gesundheitsversorgung und der schweizerischen Sozialversicherungen. 3 Die ständige Wohnbevölkerung umfasst alle schweizerischen Staatsangehörigen mit einem Hauptwohnsitz in der Schweiz sowie alle ausländischen Staatsangehörigen mit einem Aufenthaltstitel für mindestens zwölf Monate oder mit einer Aufenthaltsdauer in der Schweiz von mindestens zwölf Monaten. Art. 197 Ziff. 152 Übergangsbestimmungen zu Art. 73a 1 Überschreitet die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz vor dem Jahr 2050 neuneinhalb Millionen Menschen, so treffen der Bundesrat und die Bundesversammlung im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten Massnahmen im Hinblick auf die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1, insbesondere im Asylbereich und beim Familiennachzug. Der Bundesrat unterbreitet der Bundesversammlung einen entsprechenden Gesetzesentwurf. Ab dem Zeitpunkt der Überschreitung erhalten vorläufig Aufgenommene keine Aufenthalts- oder Niederlassungsbewilligung, kein Schweizer Bürgerrecht und kein anderweitiges Bleiberecht. Vorbehalten sind die zwingenden Bestimmungen des Völkerrechts. Der Bundesrat strebt ausserdem im Hinblick auf die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 die Neuverhandlung bevölkerungswachstumstreibender internationaler Übereinkommen, seien sie rechtsverbindlich oder nicht, oder die Aushandlung von Ausnahme- oder Schutzklauseln an. Sehen Übereinkommen solche Klauseln vor, so ruft der Bundesrat sie an. 2 Überschreitet die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz den Grenzwert gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1, so treffen der Bundesrat und die Bundesversammlung alle ihnen zur Verfügung stehenden Massnahmen zur Einhaltung des Grenzwertes. Absatz 1 gilt entsprechend. Jedoch sind internationale Übereinkommen im Sinn von Absatz 1 auf den nächstmöglichen Termin zu kündigen, insbesondere der Globale Pakt vom 19. Dezember 2018 für eine sichere, geordnete und reguläre Migration (UNO-Migrationspakt), falls die Schweiz diesen unterzeichnet hat. Ist der Grenzwert gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 nach Ablauf von zwei Jahren seit seiner erstmaligen Überschreitung noch nicht wieder eingehalten und konnten bis dahin keine Ausnahme- oder Schutzklauseln ausgehandelt oder angerufen werden, mit denen die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 erreicht wird, so ist auch das Abkommen vom 21. Juni 19993 zwischen der Schweizerischen Eidgenossenschaft einerseits und der Europäischen Gemeinschaft und ihren Mitgliedstaaten andererseits über die Freizügigkeit (Personenfreizügigkeitsabkommen) auf den nächstmöglichen Termin zu kündigen. 3 Der Bundesrat erlässt die Ausführungsbestimmungen in Form einer Verordnung innerhalb eines Jahres nach Annahme von Artikel 73a durch Volk und Stände. Die Verordnung gilt bis zum Inkrafttreten der von der Bundesversammlung erlassenen Ausführungsbestimmungen. Ich möchte es genauer wissen

What he wants is "qualitative immigration". We must finally "train our own people", as SVP National Councillor Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, with whom he "occasionally goes out for dinner", agrees.

SVP National Councillor Mike Egger knew how to appeal to his own party base: concise, popular votes, plus a voice that is a few decibels louder than the normal speaking voice. His opponent was barely audible at times due to the commotion in the hall. Picture: blue News

Bosshard, formerly politically active in Schwyz, knows the concerns from his own experience. Immigration by expats and wealthy Russians had caused land prices to explode there, "the farmers are now multimillionaires", and many of his friends had moved away. Nevertheless, the initiative is a "fatal experiment", a mere "symptom fight". Migration is not the only cause of the housing shortage, but also "greed for profit", he emphasizes. A loud "Oh, what!" can be heard from the audience.

Egger responds by saying that the Greens have been "massively fighting" the expansion of infrastructure for years: "You want more and more people, but reject infrastructure. That creates chaos."

Europe is the loudest issue. Is Egger prepared to accept a conflict with Brussels? "What kind of conflict?" - "Jeez, no!" shouts someone from the audience. Egger adds: Federal Councillor Parmelin himself has said that the initiative leaves room for maneuver, it is not an automatic termination of the treaties with the EU.

Bosshard warns: "You are massively underestimating the risk. Brexit has shown us what that means." - "No, you sack of shit!" counters an increasingly angry man in the audience. Egger replies: Tough negotiations were part of it, he says, and that's what we heard after the EEA rejection. And "perhaps it would be worth picking out the raisins from time to time".

Green cantonal councillor Daniel Bosshard (right) was not listened to by the SVP. Picture: blue News

During the question and answer session, a woman gets upset: nursing staff are being threatened in emergency wards and need police protection. "Do you want civil war?" Another asks what the point of migration is if the gross domestic product per capita is falling.

Carmen Bruss, former SVP cantonal councillor, accuses Bosshard of saying that the Greens are "scared" of the EU. The fear of tensions with Brussels is greater than the concern for one's own country. In response to an older gentleman's accusation that the Greens are actually in favor of biodiversity, Bosshard repeats his fundamental criticism: the initiative is "fraudulent labeling", it does not solve "a single problem". Egger doesn't let up either: the No camp is only relying on "posters with Trump and Putin" - "you resort to rhetoric like that when you have no arguments".

The evening ends for some party members with a cigarette afterwards to calm their frayed political nerves. One man, who had interjected several times during the evening, said after the event: "I can't help but get angry with a Green. I'm worried! I can't even go on a train without being scared." However, he and two other smokers doubt that the initiative will pass. "We don't have the votes of the young", explains one smoker.

Whether the forecast comes true will become clear on June 14. Votes can be cast in most municipalities until 12 noon on voting Sunday. The latest polls on the 10 million initiative point to a neck-and-neck race with a slight trend towards a no vote.