After the first projections on the SRG halving initiative, the two camps are reacting differently. While opponents of the proposal are jubilant, supporters are much more reserved.

Sven Ziegler

"Säg mal wer!" SP-Badran and SVP-Rutz come to blows in front of the camera

There was an emotional scene during the elephant voting round on SRF on Sunday. SVP National Councillor Gregor Rutz and SP National Councillor Jacqueline Badran come to blows when it comes to the SRG initiative.

Badran shoots against Rösti

"A country needs the fourth estate, you can't just abolish it," says Jacqueline Badran. In an interview with blue News, she explains what she now expects from Federal Councillor Rösti - and at the same time lashes out at him.

Great jubilation among opponents of the halving initiative

The committee that rejected the halving initiative is already rejoicing after the first projections. The SRG journalists present, on the other hand, show little or no emotion. Jacqueline Badran is relieved.

Embarrassed silence among supporters of the halving initiative

After the first trends, the representatives of the Yes committee for the halving of the SRG were shocked into silence. SVP National Councillor Gregor Rutz leaves the front row after the first trends and moves to the back of the room.

Gregor Rutz: "We will continue to work with the result"

"The referendum campaign and the discussion with parliament and the population were important," says SVP National Councillor Gregor Rutz to blue News. "It was the first time that the Federal Council said: 'We need to take action on media policy'", Rutz continues. "We are continuing to work with the result," he adds.

Thomas Matter: "We expected the no vote"

"Of course we expected it", says Thomas Matter, SVP National Councillor, to blue News. "All left-wing parties and organizations fought against us," he adds. When asked whether there would be another initiative, he said that the SVP always tries to ease the burden on people. "SRG could have made a very good program even with a budget of one billion," he added.

Urs Wehrli: "I am relieved"

In an interview with blue News, Urs Wehrli from "Ursus und Nadeschkin" expressed his relief at the result of the vote. "SRG is under scrutiny, but that's not how it works," he says.

Kathrin Bertschy: "An excellent day to make history"

Kathrin Bertschy has campaigned for the abolition of the marriage penalty in recent months. The issue has now been approved by the electorate. For the GLP National Councillor, this is "a huge joy". "It's an excellent day to make history," says Bertschy in an interview with blue News. Today, on International Women's Day, "injustice is finally being abolished".

Marianne Binder-Keller: "I think it was a very complicated bill"

"There is both joy and a certain disappointment," says Marianne Binder-Keller, Member of the Council of States, on individual taxation. When asked whether she was able to pick up the women, she says: "I think it was a very complex bill." Finally, she adds: "I was of the opinion that the tax authorities have no place in the family organization."