1.26 p.m.

Public transport operations with the new timetable have passed their first test. According to SBB and Zurich's public transport operators, the first working day after the change did not lead to any difficulties.

"The first test on Monday morning with commuters also went well," said a spokesperson for Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) on Monday afternoon at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. Sunday had already gone off without a hitch.

Initial feedback from customers on the new connections and links had been positive, for example the new features on the Basel-Lausanne route and the various regional improvements, he added.

SBB and VBZ take positive stock of the timetable change - Gallery As here in Liestal in the Basel region, the timetable change went without any significant problems (archive photo) Image: Keystone Despite the large number of commuters, the major timetable change in the city of Zurich also went smoothly. Image: Keystone The employees of SBB and the other transport companies had a lot to do during the days of the timetable change. Image: Keystone SBB and VBZ take positive stock of the timetable change - Gallery As here in Liestal in the Basel region, the timetable change went without any significant problems (archive photo) Image: Keystone Despite the large number of commuters, the major timetable change in the city of Zurich also went smoothly. Image: Keystone The employees of SBB and the other transport companies had a lot to do during the days of the timetable change. Image: Keystone

On the line between Basel and Olten SO, one of SBB's largest expansion projects in recent decades was put into operation with the four-track expansion. This has enabled direct connections between Basel and Lausanne to be resumed. Travelers between Biel BE and Basel also benefit from a half-hourly service.

The Zurich public transport company (VBZ) also confirmed a quiet morning. A media spokeswoman said in response to an inquiry that a few people had complained after what VBZ described as the biggest timetable change in its history. "But most of them are well informed and have hardly any questions".

VBZ had plenty of staff on site to help passengers. Since the timetable change on Sunday, numerous streetcar lines in the city of Zurich have been running on new routes. A connection via Bahnhofquai is not possible for a year, forcing many people to change trains, because the listed stop at the main station has to be converted to make it accessible for the disabled. The media spokeswoman went on to say that the confusion was greater in the summer. At that time, the Bahnhofquai stop had to be closed for a longer period of time due to construction work.