Not all trains will be stopping at Zurich Airport between May and July. sda

Travelers beware: Due to construction work at Zurich Airport station, several long-distance trains will not stop for weeks - just before the summer holiday season.

Petar Marjanović

Summer vacation, sun, sea - the suitcases are packed, the tickets booked. But if you want to take the train to Zurich Airport in the next few weeks, there's one thing you shouldn't forget: check the timetable. Because just before the start of the big travel season, construction work is underway at Zurich Airport station - and that has consequences.

From Monday, May 12, to Sunday, July 6, one track at the airport station will be closed. This means that several long-distance trains will not stop at the airport during this time. Connections from eastern Switzerland/Basel and from Germany will be affected.

These lines are affected The IC5 trains from St. Gallen/Rorschach via Zurich HB to Lausanne will be diverted between Winterthur and Zurich HB - there will be no stop at the airport.

EC trains from Munich will also be diverted between Winterthur and Zurich main station and will not stop at Zurich Airport.

The IR36 trains from Basel will be particularly hard hit: they already terminate in Zurich Oerlikon and the section between Oerlikon and the airport will be canceled in both directions. Show more

The good news is that nobody has to travel without a train - there are alternative connections and the online timetable has been adjusted. SBB recommends that all travelers check their route before departure. Passengers will also be informed by announcements on the trains themselves - at least that is the promise of the Federal Railways.