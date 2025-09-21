SBB Cargo recorded a loss of CHF 76 million in 2024 sda

SBB Cargo is struggling with financial losses and is planning to close depots in Brig, Chiasso and Buchs. The measures could have an impact on staff.

According to "Sonntagsblick", SBB Cargo is examining the closure of the depots in Brig, Chiasso and Buchs.

The shunting points would be closed in 2027 at the earliest.

SBB Cargo has already announced the reduction of 65 jobs.

According to "Sonntagsblick", SBB Cargo is considering the possible closure of depots. The depots in question are those in Brig VS, Chiasso TI and Buchs SG.

An SBB spokesperson told "SonntagsBlick" that the decision has not yet been finalized. Should there be any closures, this would be the case in 2027 at the earliest. In order to involve employees at an early stage, the company informed locomotive staff last Tuesday about the upcoming "restructuring".

Swiss Train Drivers' Association is concerned

SBB Cargo recorded a loss of CHF 76 million in 2024. In the first half of the year, SBB Cargo announced that it would be cutting 65 full-time positions as truck loading onto the railroad will be discontinued. The closures now being discussed concern single wagonload transport, which is considered to be loss-making. In this area, individual freight wagons are collected and formed into trains in the depots.

The Swiss Train Drivers' Association (VSLF) is concerned about the potential impact on staff. The closure of depots could lead to additional early and night shifts for them.

