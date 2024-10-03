TeleM1

And the train chaos in Switzerland continues. Rail traffic on the line between Brugg and Aarau is interrupted.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you There were massive train cancellations in Dietikon ZH on Thursday morning, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.

Now the train chaos continues: a freight train derailed in Wildegg AG, interrupting rail traffic between Brugg and Aarau.

This has led to delays, train cancellations and detour. Show more

Today really is an unlucky day for SBB travelers. On Thursday morning, there were train cancellations in Dietikon ZH, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded at stations. The cancellations affected several connections and caused considerable delays. Now the train chaos continues.

A freight train derailed in Wildegg AG. Rail traffic on the line between Brugg and Aarau is currently interrupted as a result. According to SBB, the IR16, RE12 and S29 lines are affected, resulting in delays, train cancellations and detour.

Unterbruch Brugg AG - Rupperswil: 03.10.2024 14:32 - 17:32



Der Bahnverkehr auf der Strecke Brugg AG - Aarau ist zwischen Brugg AG und Rupperswil unterbrochen.

Der Grund dafür ist eine Entgleisung.

Die Einschränkung dauert bis 04.10.2024, zirka 01:30.… https://t.co/CyLko8seEJ — Railinfo SBB. (@railinfo_sbb) October 3, 2024

As "20 Mintuen" writes, the disruption is expected to last well into the night. Replacement buses are available for passengers traveling between Rupperswil and Brugg or Brugg Campus stations. Passengers should be prepared for longer travel times.

According to information from TeleM1, no one was injured in the derailment.