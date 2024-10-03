  1. Residential Customers
Train derailed SBB chaos between Zurich and Olten continues

Samuel Walder

3.10.2024

TeleM1

And the train chaos in Switzerland continues. Rail traffic on the line between Brugg and Aarau is interrupted.

03.10.2024, 16:52

03.10.2024, 17:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There were massive train cancellations in Dietikon ZH on Thursday morning, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.
  • Now the train chaos continues: a freight train derailed in Wildegg AG, interrupting rail traffic between Brugg and Aarau.
  • This has led to delays, train cancellations and detour.
Show more

Today really is an unlucky day for SBB travelers. On Thursday morning, there were train cancellations in Dietikon ZH, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded at stations. The cancellations affected several connections and caused considerable delays. Now the train chaos continues.

A freight train derailed in Wildegg AG. Rail traffic on the line between Brugg and Aarau is currently interrupted as a result. According to SBB, the IR16, RE12 and S29 lines are affected, resulting in delays, train cancellations and detour.

As "20 Mintuen" writes, the disruption is expected to last well into the night. Replacement buses are available for passengers traveling between Rupperswil and Brugg or Brugg Campus stations. Passengers should be prepared for longer travel times.

According to information from TeleM1, no one was injured in the derailment.

