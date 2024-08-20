It is currently not possible to buy tickets at the ticket machines. zVg

SBB struggled with a disruption on Tuesday morning. Among other things, the displays at stations and ticket sales were affected.

Update 12.29 p.m.: The IT glitch at SBB has apparently been largely resolved. The systems are now working again, as SBB announced at midday. However, there may still be individual restrictions.

SBB is struggling with a major disruption on Tuesday morning. The displays at several stations and the online timetable are affected, and tickets cannot be purchased online or from ticket machines.

"No offer available" can be read on ticket machines. "Please note notices" is also widely displayed on the display boards, as one reader told blue News. A train attendant also told him that her control system on the duty cell phone was also on strike.

The exact extent is unclear, SBB announced on the short message service X shortly before 11 am. Their experts are working flat out to fix the problem. Neither the app nor the SBB website were able to search for connections in the morning. The online timetable was down.

According to SBB, this was due to an IT malfunction caused by work on telecommunications software.

However, this apparently does not directly affect rail traffic. Trains are running according to the timetable, as SBB announced on X. Safety is guaranteed. There were no indications of a cyberattack.

However, there are still some restrictions on rail services. In Ticino, regional services had to be restarted after a standstill, and trains between Bern and Olten were diverted from the new line to the main line. According to SBB, delays of up to 60 minutes are currently to be expected.