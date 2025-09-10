The incident occurred on an SBB train on Monday morning. KEYSTONE

On a train from Lucerne to Basel, an SBB conductor was severely attacked by a young man during a ticket inspection. The employee was injured and the police are investigating.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you On a train from Lucerne to Basel, a young man brutally beat up an SBB ticket inspector and knocked him unconscious, as reported by "20 Minuten"

Passengers intervened and alerted the police, but the perpetrator was able to flee.

The Lucerne police are investigating, SBB expressed its dismay and is supporting the injured employee. Show more

There was a brutal attack on an SBB ticket inspector on a train from Lucerne to Basel on Monday.

According to a report in "20 Minuten", a young man hit the employee so hard during a ticket inspection that he collapsed unconscious. An eyewitness reported that the conductor had suffered head injuries and was lying on the ground covered in blood.

The 22-year-old student described the scene to "20 Minuten": "I turned around and suddenly there was blood everywhere." The perpetrator brutally hit the SBB employee's head several times.

Several passengers intervened, overpowered the attacker and alerted the cantonal police. Nevertheless, the man managed to flee shortly afterwards. The Lucerne police confirmed the incident. "We received a report that an SBB employee had been beaten. The clarifications and investigations are ongoing", said media spokesman Simon Kopp according to the report.

SBB also reacted with dismay. "We are deeply saddened by the incident and condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Our thoughts are with the colleague concerned", explained media spokesperson Sabrina Schellenberg. The company did not provide any information on the state of health of the injured inspector.