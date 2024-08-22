Passengers on the platform at Zurich Airport: a new announcement aims to ensure more punctual departures. KEYSTONE

Too many passengers trying to board a train through the same doors can cause delays. SBB has therefore tested new announcements at the airport station to prevent this.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Between July 26 and August 18, SBB tested a new announcement at Zurich Airport.

The wording: "Please spread out along the entire line of platforms and make your way into the carriage immediately."

This is to prevent all passengers from boarding in the middle of the platform and thus delaying departure. Show more

Anyone who is an old hand at using the SBB knows that it is worth going to the start or end of a train to be able to board quickly and get a seat.

But not everyone is in the picture: for example, there are often delays at Zurich Airport because the majority of passengers want to board the train in the middle. Between July 26 and August 18, SBB therefore tested a new announcement there, writes the "Aargauer Zeitung".

Effect probably "rather low"

"Please spread out along the entire line of platforms and make your way into the carriage immediately," is the wording in German and English. Similar announcements are made after home games of the ZSC Lions ice hockey club at Zurich-Altstetten station.

The fact that SBB is not planning a general expansion to other stations is probably due to the fact that the announcements are apparently falling on deaf ears: Campaigns such as "Clever commuting" had shown that the effect was "rather small".

With 50,000 passengers per working day, Zurich Airport is one of the 15 largest in Switzerland, adds the "Aargauer Zeitung". At peak times in summer, this figure is significantly exceeded.