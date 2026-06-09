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Fatal rail accident near Zurich SBB employee (56) dies in shunting accident in Birmensdorf

SDA

9.6.2026 - 16:21

A 56-year-old SBB employee died on Tuesday after an accident in Birmensdorf ZH.
A 56-year-old SBB employee died on Tuesday after an accident in Birmensdorf ZH.
Keystone

An SBB employee died in a rail accident in Birmensdorf on Tuesday morning. The 56-year-old was fatally injured in a collision with a shunting locomotive. The police are investigating the incident.

Keystone-SDA

09.06.2026, 16:21

09.06.2026, 16:33

A 56-year-old SBB employee was fatally injured in a rail accident in Birmensdorf in the canton of Zurich on Tuesday morning. Despite receiving emergency medical assistance, the man died at the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred at around 11 a.m. on the railroad line between Birmensdorf and Urdorf, as reported by the Zurich cantonal police on Tuesday afternoon. For reasons that are still unclear, a shunting locomotive collided with the 56-year-old.

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear and is being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police and the Zurich-Limmat public prosecutor's office, it added. Rail services on the S5 and S14 lines between Altstetten and Birmensdorf were interrupted until around 2pm.

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