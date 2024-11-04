The train ran over the football goal Kantonspolizei Zug

On Sunday evening, an SBB Interregio train crashed into a football goal near Cham ZG. The train was evacuated.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday evening, a previously unknown perpetrator deposited a football goal on the SBB track between the "Cham Alpenblick" and "Cham Bahnhof" stops.

Despite emergency braking, the train driver was unable to prevent the collision and the train ran over the football goal. Show more

On Sunday evening, a previously unknown perpetrator placed a football goal on the SBB track between the "Cham Alpenblick" and "Cham Bahnhof" stops. As a result, shortly after 8:30 p.m., an Interregio train coming from Zurich crashed into the approximately 200 x 130 cm metal frame.

Despite emergency braking, the train driver was unable to prevent the collision and the train ran over the football goal. No one was injured, but an unknown amount of damage was caused.

All passengers had to leave the Interregio, which then returned to Zurich. According to the information available so far, the soccer goal in question probably came from the Kirchbühl school grounds in Cham.

The Zug police have started an investigation and are looking for witnesses: anyone who made suspicious observations in connection with the football goal on Sunday evening (November 3, 2024) and can provide information about the perpetrators is asked to contact the operations control center (T 041 595 41 41). The police are also asking those involved to contact the police themselves.