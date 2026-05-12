The Gotthard Base Tunnel connects the north portal in Erstfeld UR with the south portal in Bodio TI. Keystone

SBB has installed derailment detectors in front of the Gotthard Base Tunnel. They are intended to prevent trains from colliding in the event of an incident and increase the safety of freight traffic, SBB announced on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Following the derailment of a freight train in August 2023, SBB is implementing additional safety measures, as detailed in the press release. During the night from Sunday to Monday, derailment detectors were put into operation at around ten points in front of the Gotthard Base Tunnel.

The devices detect critical situations in the event of a derailment and can thus prevent collisions. They were installed on a particularly "sensitive section" with high speeds, on which both passenger and freight trains travel, as was also reported. At the same time, lane changes are possible via so-called high-speed switches.

SBB emphasized in the press release that technical systems alone would not be enough. Better maintenance of freight wagons and an adjustment of liability law in rail freight transport are crucial. Currently, the transporting railroad company and not the wagon keeper is liable.

The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) identified a broken wheel on a freight wagon as the cause of the derailment in 2023. SBB supports the corresponding conclusions of the final report and the requirements issued by the federal government, it added.

The installation of derailment detectors also means that a temporary speed reduction of 160 km/h in front of the tunnel, which has been in place since 2024, will no longer apply.