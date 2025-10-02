Anyone with Reka-Checks will only be able to use them in the train restaurant for three weeks. blue News

From the end of October, SBB will no longer accept paper Reka-Checks and is also testing a bistro without cash on one route. The railroad is thus continuing its move towards fully digital means of payment.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you From October 23, SBB will no longer accept paper Reka-Checks and will only accept the Reka-Card in the dining car - much earlier than announced.

At the same time, the railroad is testing a completely cashless bistro on the Biel-Basel route for the first time.

Consumer protection is sharply critical of the move and warns that customers without a card or smartphone will be excluded. Show more

A small sign in the SBB dining car is raising eyebrows: from October 23, the railroad will no longer accept paper Reka-Checks. SBB is therefore scrapping this popular means of payment a good two months earlier than expected.

The announcement comes as a surprise. The Swiss Travel Fund (Reka) announced in spring that paper cheques would no longer be issued from 2026. At the same time, however, it promised that existing cheques would remain valid - even at the familiar points of acceptance.

«Reka-Checks that have already been purchased will remain valid indefinitely and can continue to be used as a means of payment.» Schweizer Reisekasse In April 2025

SBB, on the other hand, is already putting an end to this: in future, Reka-Checks can only be used with plastic cards in train restaurants.

Criticism from consumer protection

The decision has caused consumer protection to shake its head. "It is difficult to understand why SBB is no longer accepting Reka-Checks in the dining car just before the definitive end," Jan Liechti told blue News.

There have hardly been any complaints so far. Nevertheless, with the end of paper checks, "a piece of tradition has been lost". After all, a physical Reka-Check was also an uncomplicated gift.

Reka used to be very important at SBB: Through employers and associations, employees received discounted means of payment to pay for rail travel. KEYSTONE

Cash still safe - but for how long?

The question of how long cash on trains will last is becoming increasingly important. A few months ago, Deutsche Bahn already abolished coin payments in station toilets. Now comes the next step.

Officially, SBB emphasizes that cash payments can still be made in the bistro. But a test run will start next week: Cash will be taboo in the restaurant of the IC51 between Biel and Basel until mid-December. The aim is to speed up processes, improve hygiene and increase safety, according to a press release.

The ICN Bistro Biel-Basel will only accept cashless payments between October 6 and December 13, 2025. (Archive image) Keystone

This remains tricky for consumer protection. "This excludes people who want to pay in cash," says Liechti. Public services should also remain accessible to customers without a smartphone or bank card.

Deutsche Bahn is not alone in its initiative. Back in August, Migros announced that it would no longer accept cash in its "Fitnesspark" centers - with the argument of reducing the risk of theft. Last year, several fare networks also announced that they would no longer accept cash.

So far, this development has met with little political resistance. A popular initiative to enshrine the right to pay in cash in the constitution failed at the collection stage. Nevertheless, the costs of cashless payment are being discussed in Bern. The Federal Council must present a law to regulate the sometimes non-transparent fee models for card payments.

