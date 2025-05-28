Locals can guess the intermediate stops Oerlikon and Wallisellen. However, information on the sectors is completely missing. Picture: blue News

Golden ceiling above, defective screen below: A timetable display on platform 34 at Zurich main station has been out of order for months. This is due to the same reason that heralded the end of analog drop-down displays years ago.

Petar Marjanović

At Zurich main station, one detail at platform 34 is unpleasantly noticeable: The electronic platform display has only been half functional for months. The lower half of the screen is defective, information on intermediate stops or sector allocation is partially or completely missing.

This is particularly noticeable because platform 34 is part of the cross-city link - the part of the station that was opened in 2015, connects eastern and western Switzerland and, with its gold-colored ceiling, looks not only modern but almost luxurious. Where everything else is trimmed for efficiency and elegance, a permanently defective display looks like a foreign body.

There are other sources of information nearby - other displays, loudspeaker announcements, and SBB employees are on hand to help in case of uncertainty. Nevertheless, the situation does not leave a particularly reliable impression. Especially not among travelers or tourists who expect reliability and precision from Swiss Railways.

blue News asked SBB why the repair is taking so long - because the fault has existed since January 18, 2025.

SBB does not know how much longer it will take

In the response from the SBB media office, it is clear that the railroad itself is uncomfortable with the situation: "We can understand why a defective platform indicator may cause surprise at first glance, especially if the fault lasts longer."

The problem: a hardware part in the indicator is defective and needs to be replaced. However, this replacement part is currently not available. "Due to longer delivery times, we are currently unable to make a reliable statement about when the display will work properly again," explains media spokeswoman Carmen Hefti.

One is inevitably reminded of earlier times when the nostalgic drop-leaf indicators were taken out of service - also due to a lack of spare parts. Today, it is not the cogwheel or a motor that is missing, but an electronic component. The result is the same: information is only partially available.

The drop leaf indicators were replaced by displays because there were no spare parts. KEYSTONE

SBB app more reliable than display

At least the defect was reported quickly, according to SBB. "Our employees are generally very attentive," emphasizes Hefti. Despite the problem, customer information is ensured - via additional displays in the passage and announcements.

But practice shows: In the hustle and bustle of rush-hour traffic, announcements are quickly overheard, and those who don't know the station first have to search for where there are still functioning displays. If additional information such as detour or journey time extensions then have to be displayed, stops are completely missing. The only solution is then the SBB app.

The cost of the repair remains unclear. SBB did not provide any information on request.

