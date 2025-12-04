There is currently no service between Lucerne and Olten. (symbolic picture) sda

Traffic on the important Lucerne-Olten railroad line was interrupted on Thursday morning. There is currently no service between Sursee and Nebikon - the reason is a collision with a vehicle.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rail traffic between Sursee and Nebikon is interrupted until probably 10.30 a.m. due to a vehicle collision.

Numerous long-distance and regional trains will be canceled or rerouted.

SBB is operating replacement buses and recommending large-scale alternative routes for travelers. Show more

There was a major disruption on the Lucerne-Olten line on Thursday morning. There are currently no trains running between Sursee and Nebikon. According to SBB, the line was closed after a collision with a vehicle. It should take until around 10.30 a.m. to rectify the disruption.

The disruption affects numerous long-distance and regional lines, including the IC21 and several Interregio connections. This will result in delays, cancellations and long detour. SBB will be using replacement buses on the affected section; travelers between Sursee, Schnydermatt and Nebikon in particular should use these.

Those traveling from Bern to Lucerne will be diverted via Langnau im Emmental. Passengers traveling from Basel, Olten and Zurich must expect additional travel times and in some cases travel via Zurich main station. Travelers from western Switzerland will also be affected: The route to Lucerne will temporarily run via Bern.

SBB would like to point out that connections cannot be guaranteed. Travelers should check the current connections again shortly before departure. The situation will remain dynamic until traffic resumes.