Travelers currently have to expect longer waiting times at SBB to get lost items back. However, a chargeable express service can speed up the return process.

If you want your cell phone back faster, you can use an express search request for 50 francs.

"The lost property service is currently receiving more lost property than usual at this time of year," writes an SBB spokeswoman. Show more

Losing a cell phone can be a considerable challenge. Credit cards, important apps and diaries are often irreplaceable. If the device is lost on the train, there is hope that it will be found. But the joy is short-lived in this case.

SBB is currently recording a ten percent increase in lost property. In addition, there are delays due to increased group travel, such as school classes, and a short-term staff shortage in the lost property service. It can therefore currently take three to six weeks to get a cell phone back, writes theTages-Anzeiger.

Items found by the various transport companies are sent centrally to SBB, where they are registered and prepared for return.

Paid express search request

"The lost property service is currently receiving more found items than usual at this time of year," writes an SBB spokesperson to the newspaper. This means that SBB is unable to return them to their owners within the desired period of a few days. The aim is to be able to meet this deadline again as soon as possible.

However, anyone who does not want to or cannot wait has the option of using an express search request for 50 francs. This can be ordered if the item was lost at a staffed station or on a customer-accompanied train that is at least 30 minutes away. If the item is found, the owner will receive an invitation to collect it.