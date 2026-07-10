SBB is outsourcing the sale of international group trips for groups of ten or more people. Starting in 2027, the Zurich-based startup Simpletrain will handle the sales behind the scenes. For customers, hardly anything is expected to change.

In the future, group trips abroad will be sold by a startup.

Here's what it's all about Starting in 2027, SBB will outsource the sale of international group tours for groups of ten or more to the Zurich-based startup Simpletrain.

The contract runs through 2029 and has a maximum value of 1.77 million Swiss francs.

Current employees will remain with SBB; there are no plans for layoffs.

For customers, hardly anything will change. Summary created with

According to CH Media , SBB has outsourced the sale of international group tours for groups of ten or more people . Starting in 2027, the startup Simpletrain will be responsible for this, as the media company reported, citing the Simap procurement platform.

The company will receive a maximum of 1.77 million Swiss francs for the years 2027 through 2029. The reason for the outsourcing was that SBB’s new sales system is not designed for groups, as a spokeswoman for the railway company told CH Media.

Little will change for customers

There will be no layoffs. All employees on the team previously responsible for international group travel will remain with SBB.

Little will change for customers: International group trips can still be requested through the SBB website. The requests are forwarded to Simpletrain in the background and processed there.

Founded in 2020, the Zurich-based startup offers train travel throughout Europe and aims to further expand its business with the SBB contract.

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