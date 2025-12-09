A sleeping compartment on an overnight train. Parliament does not want a subsidy for the planned night train connection from Basel via Germany and Denmark to Malmö. (archive picture) Keystone

SBB planned a night train connection from Basel to Malmö from 2026 - environmentally friendly and cross-border. But now parliament has canceled the necessary subsidies. The train threatens to derail before it sets off.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Like the Council of States before it, the National Council has decided to remove the planned CHF 10 million subsidy for the Basel-Malmö night train service from the budget from 2026.

According to SBB, the operation of the connection is hardly profitable without federal funding, as the costs per ticket would have been subsidized by up to 200 francs.

Supporters see the night train as a climate-friendly travel alternative, but the majority in parliament considers the connection to be too touristy and questionable in terms of financial policy. Show more

The federal government cannot subsidize the night train connection to Malmö planned from spring 2026. The National Council has removed the ten million francs earmarked for this from the budget, as the Council of States did previously.

According to SBB's plans, the night trains from Basel to Malmö will run from April 2026. According to SBB, federal funding is a prerequisite for the trains to run three times a week. Although night trains are popular, they are not profitable due to high costs.

A minority in the National Council did not want the subsidy and prevailed on Tuesday by 99 votes to 92 with two abstentions. Alex Farinelli (FDP/TI) said that the CO2 Act makes a subsidy possible, but does not oblige it. The subsidy would amount to CHF 100 to 200 per ticket.

When asked by Franziska Ryser (Greens/SG) what he would say to families who had already bought tickets for the train, Farinelli said that they would have to contact SBB for a refund. Yvan Pahud (SVP/VD) said that money was being thrown out of the window for a train connection that was mainly used by tourists.

What the minority wanted was in line with the Federal Council's original intention, said Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. The CHF 10 million requested were included in the budget on the instructions of Parliament.

Malmö may be the final stop, but the train also stops in Hamburg, for example, replied Ursula Zybach (SP/BE) on behalf of the defeated majority. Tourist air travel also enjoyed tax exemptions. Good train connections are a real alternative for environmentally friendly travel, said Simon Stadler (Center/UR).

The Council of States also rejected the subsidy last week. The proposal to limit the subsidy to CHF 6.5 million did not find a sympathetic ear in the Council of States. The cantonal parliament of Basel-Stadt passed a resolution calling for the money to be allocated to the night train service.