Departure of the FV-Dosto long-distance double-decker train at Zurich main station on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri)... KEYSTONE

SBB is gradually converting the bogies of its FV-Dosto double-decker trains from next year. The aim is to noticeably improve the ride comfort of the controversial long-distance trains.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you SBB has refurbished its FV-Dosto trains at a cost of CHF 90 million in order to significantly improve ride comfort and reliability.

Thanks to lower maintenance costs over the service life, SBB expects to save a total of 40 million francs.

The refurbished trains should be fully operational by the early 2030s and, according to SBB, are already among the most reliable in the fleet. Show more

According to a press release issued by Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) on Friday, the "extensive tests" carried out since spring have shown that not only is ride comfort improved, but reliability is also increased. The conversion will save the railroad a total of 40 million francs.

The removal of the so-called "Wank" compositions and the conversion of the compositions popularly known as "shaking trains" will cost SBB 90 million francs, according to the statement. However, the investment would be more than compensated for by the lower maintenance costs over the entire service life.

This makes the conversion significantly cheaper than previously reported. Based on internal sources, "K-Tipp " reported in 2024 that the conversion of the FV-Dosto trains could cost the Federal Railways up to CHF 250 million. SBB rejected this figure.

The FV Dosto trains from the manufacturer Alstom are already among the most reliable in the entire fleet and have very few disruptions. According to SBB, the conversion should be completed by the beginning of the 2030s.

FV-Dosto: from breakdown train to shaking train

In 2010, SBB commissioned Alstom (then Bombardier) with the procurement of 62 new double-decker trains for long-distance services - for 1.9 billion Swiss francs. The introduction of the newly developed Dosto train from 2018 was accompanied by numerous technical breakdowns and delays.

Initially, doors jammed, the operating system crashed and heating and air conditioning systems caused problems. Passengers also complained that the carriages sometimes shook unpleasantly.

According to SBB, the extensive tests carried out over the past few months have now confirmed that the conversion has significantly improved the absorption of vibrations and shocks, particularly on bends and at station entrances.