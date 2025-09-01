SBB is reporting a major disruption to commuter services on Monday morning on its disruption page. According to the information provided, track damage has been discovered. This will lead to restrictions.
It was not initially known how long the disruption would last. SBB stated 23:59, which indicates an unclear situation.
According to initial information, the S5 and S81 lines are affected. Delays, cancellations or track changes are to be expected.
The S5 runs on the Weinfelden-St.Gallen-St. Margrethen route. The S81 serves the Herisau-St.Gallen route.