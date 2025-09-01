There is track damage at St. Gallen station. Image: Screenshot

The Swiss Federal Railways are reporting a restriction at St. Gallen station. The reason for this is track damage.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rail traffic at St. Gallen station is restricted.

The reason for this is track damage.

The S5 and S81 lines are affected. Show more

SBB is reporting a major disruption to commuter services on Monday morning on its disruption page. According to the information provided, track damage has been discovered. This will lead to restrictions.

It was not initially known how long the disruption would last. SBB stated 23:59, which indicates an unclear situation.

According to initial information, the S5 and S81 lines are affected. Delays, cancellations or track changes are to be expected.

The S5 runs on the Weinfelden-St.Gallen-St. Margrethen route. The S81 serves the Herisau-St.Gallen route.