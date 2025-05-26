The railroad reports several disruptions on Monday morning. Screenshot/SBB

Several lines on the Swiss rail network were disrupted on Monday morning. The Zurich area and parts of western Switzerland are particularly affected. Commuters can expect cancellations, delays and detour.

Petar Marjanović

There will be several disruptions on the Swiss rail network on Monday morning. The Zurich area is particularly affected: rail traffic on the Zurich HB-Meilen line is interrupted between Zurich Stadelhofen and Zurich Tiefenbrunnen. The reason for this is a train blocking the line.

The restriction will last until around 9 am. The S6, S7, S16 and S20 lines are affected. No trains are currently running. According to SBB, travelers between Zurich Stadelhofen and Zurich Tiefenbrunnen should switch to streetcars on line 2/4, while travelers between Zurich Stadelhofen and Rapperswil SG are best advised to travel via Uster.

Rail services are also disrupted in western Switzerland. There are currently no trains running between Champ-du-Moulin and Neuchâtel. The reason is a so-called external event. SBB did not provide any further details. The RE9 and R21 lines are interrupted. SBB is expecting cancellations and delays. It is unclear how long the restrictions will last - according to the railroad company, until at least 8 am.

On the Lausanne-Fribourg line, the section between Palézieux and Vauderens is interrupted. The reason is extraordinary construction work. The closure is expected to last until at least 12 noon. The lines affected include the IC1, IR15, S40 and S41. SBB is operating replacement buses. Travelers between Lausanne, Geneva and cities such as Bern, Zurich or Basel will be rerouted via Biel/Bienne.

SBB would like to point out that the situation can change at any time. Travelers should inform themselves about the current connections immediately before departure.