The SBB had hoped to upgrade Zurich Central Station by opening more upscale restaurants. Now, of all things, the flagship project in the renovated south wing is being shut down. Nevertheless, the railway company does not see this as a fundamental mistake.

Here's what it's all about The restaurant in the south wing of Zurich's main train station is closing after several changes in its concept.

To start, the restaurant offered caviar and a Margherita pizza for 24.50 francs.

Despite the failure, SBB is sticking to its strategy of offering high-quality dining options. Summary created with

SBB’s luxury strategy at Zurich Central Station has suffered another setback. The restaurant in the south wing—which is scheduled to be renovated by the end of 2023—will be closed and taken over by the Zurich-based restaurant group Candrian. The “Tages-Anzeiger” was the first to report on this.

The restaurant initially opened as “Brasserie Süd.” The menu included items such as caviar and a Margherita pizza for 24.50 francs. After about two years, the owners, Valentin Diem and Nenad Mlinarevic, changed the concept and turned it into an Italian restaurant. Prices went down, but the hoped-for success apparently failed to materialize.

With Candrian, the very group that already operates restaurants such as the Federal, a sushi restaurant, and Burger King locations at the main train station is now taking over the space. When the south wing opened, Candrian had lost two locations. Now the company is returning to a prominent location and plans to operate a brasserie there once again.

SBB rejects the accusation that it overestimated its customers’ willingness to pay. Changes to individual concepts are normal, the railway company explains to “Watson". It remains committed to its goal of providing a diverse and high-quality offering for various target groups.

SBB keeps coming into the spotlight

But even in Basel, Aarau, and Zurich-Enge, the revitalization strategy ran into obstacles. Planned upscale restaurants never materialized, spaces stood vacant for long periods, or more affordable establishments were replaced by pricier concepts that attracted fewer guests.

SBB has made headlines time and again in recent months. For example, in the spring, there was the case of an 84-year-old passenger. After a delay, he followed an alternative route suggested by the SBB app. This route took him through an additional fare zone, which his ticket did not cover.

Due to a discrepancy of 1.10 francs, the man was charged an additional 75 francs and had his name added to the fare evasion registry. At the time, SBB told blue News that train staff cannot always determine during an inspection whether an incident was an oversight or a deliberate violation of the rules. As a result, leniency is often only considered after the fact.

The incident sparked outrage because, although the app displayed an alternative connection, it did not warn users that their existing ticket was invalid for that route. Communications expert Patrick Senn warned at the time that such an uncompromising approach could damage the goodwill Deutsche Bahn had built up over the years. Meanwhile, consumer protection authorities are also investigating the so-called “instant fines.”