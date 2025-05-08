An SBB transport police officer demonstrates how to start recording a bodycam at the end of August 2024 in Zurich. Archive image: Keystone

SBB draws a positive interim balance on the use of bodycams by the transport police. Since the introduction of these body-worn cameras, the frequency of assaults on police officers has fallen by 25 percent.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In September 2024, SBB introduced body cameras for the transport police.

The cameras were triggered 331 times. 107 recordings were used as evidence, 224 were aborted because the situation eased.

Violence against the transport police has decreased by 25 percent. Show more

SBB introduced the bodycams throughout Switzerland in September 2024 and compared the first six months of use with the same period in the previous year, as announced today. They want to draw a final conclusion on the introduction of the bodycams after one year.

The bodycams are used in the daily presence and intervention service. Each patrol has been equipped with at least one bodycam. These serve to deter potential perpetrators, de-escalate conflicts and, if necessary, record evidence.

Of a total of 331 releases made in the first half of the year, 107 recordings were used as evidence, as SBB wrote. Of these, 15 were handed over to the criminal investigation authorities on the basis of a corresponding order. 224 recordings were stopped at an early stage because in many cases the conflict situation was defused immediately after the recording was started.

The police officers announce the activation of the bodycam verbally if the situation allows. When activated, the three front LEDs flash red and a signal tone sounds. According to SBB, this is clearly recognizable for the other person. The person being checked can also request that the bodycam be activated.

Police officers are also satisfied

According to SBB, transport police officers are also satisfied with the bodycams: around 90 percent of them rate the bodycams as a useful tool based on their experience. For almost two thirds of the people stopped, de-escalation was achieved simply by announcing a recording.

"The introduction of the bodycams was an important step towards increasing the safety of our customers and employees. We are optimistic that the positive trend of the first six months will continue," says Michael Perler, commander of the SBB transport police, according to the press release.

To justify the use of bodycams, SBB also said in late summer last year that verbal aggression and individual incidents against employees and passengers had become more violent.

Deletion after one hundred days

According to the statement, the video data recorded by the bodycams is stored on SBB servers in Switzerland. Access to these recordings would only be granted to specialized transport police officers for evidentiary purposes. Manual editing or deletion of the recordings is not possible.

After 100 days, the data is automatically deleted unless the criminal investigation authorities order the release of the data. Every deletion is documented.

Several police forces in the cantons already have bodycams. The city of Zurich began introducing them in July 2024, while police officers in Bern have been wearing such cameras since 2021. Bodycams have long been in use abroad, including in the USA.