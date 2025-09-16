A picture of the warning system in an SRF report on the pilot project from June 2022. Screenshot: SRF

An SBB pilot project has shown that wild animals can generally be warned of approaching trains by warning sounds. However, this is now over.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Between 2020 and 2024, SBB tested warning systems for wild animals in the cantons of Zurich and Schaffhausen.

In principle, wild animals could be warned of approaching trains by wild boar sounds.

Because there were few collisions and resources were used differently, the project was stopped, according to SBB. Show more

SBB will no longer operate a test system with acoustic warning signals on the line between Winterthur ZH and Stein am Rhein SH. According to the company, the system was intended to warn wild animals of approaching trains and prevent collisions.

However, the sounds, including those of wild boar, are now a thing of the past. "The system will be discontinued," wrote the SBB media office at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, confirming an article in the "Landbote" newspaper.

From fall 2020 to spring 2024, the railroad company tested a "bioacoustic wildlife warning system" between Gütighausen and Dätwil and between Ossingen and Waltalingen.

"Warning wild animals is possible in principle"

According to SBB, this imitated animal sounds that wild animals associate with a natural danger. "The pilot project has shown that it is basically possible to warn wild animals with their own species-specific sounds," the media office continued.

However, technical improvements would have been needed to operate the system in other locations. There are therefore currently no plans to equip further sections of the SBB network. "In order to use the available resources efficiently, SBB is concentrating on protected species such as amphibians," the company continued.

In addition, the number of collisions between wild animals and trains is low. In recent years, more wildlife passages have been built when extending or renewing railroad lines.