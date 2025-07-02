The line between Thalwil and Zug is currently disrupted KEYSTONE

The line between Thalwil and Zug is currently disrupted. There are restrictions on rail traffic.

Lea Oetiker

Nothing is working on the line between Thalwil and Zug at the moment: a two-car train has given up the ghost - the brakes are failing. Numerous lines are affected, including EC, IC2, IR, IR46, IR70, IR75 and the S24.

But there is also good news: A second train driver happens to be on site. The crew has already separated the train and is now trying to move the individual train sections away. An evacuation train is already on standby to assist.

However, it is not yet clear how long the disruption will last. SBB gave 10.30 a.m. as an initial rough estimate.

For all those who still want to get to their destination, replacement buses are on the way: in Zug they depart from the Zug, Dammstrasse stop, in Thalwil from the Bahnhof stop.

If you are traveling between Zurich main station and Zug or need to travel on to Lucerne, you can take the S5 or travel via Olten.