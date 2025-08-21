Smoking at the station will no longer be so easy in future. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

SBB is testing stricter rules for smokers at five railroad stations. They want to enforce the smoking ban more consistently with new posters and fewer ashtrays.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you New measures against smokers are being tested at five train stations.

This is due to numerous complaints from customers.

However, a general smoking ban in stations is not planned. Show more

Since 2019, smoking has only been permitted in marked zones in Swiss train stations. However, many people do not comply - and smoke on the platform or even in the covered areas. This leads to complaints. SBB is now tightening the screws.

As the railroad announced, tests are currently underway at Solothurn, Biel, Burgdorf, La Chaux-de-Fonds and Zurich Hardbrücke stations. There, new posters in large letters point out the smoking ban. At the same time, ashtrays in litter bins have been removed or sealed. The aim is to encourage compliance with the rules, explains SBB spokeswoman Fabienne Thommen to CH Media.

Smoking levels higher than in other countries

The measure will initially run for six months. It is primarily intended to raise awareness; a general ban on smoking in stations is not planned. According to SBB, three to four complaints are received from travelers every week. These are often about the smell, health concerns or the heavy soiling caused by cigarette butts.

The industry association for public transport (VöV) introduced the smoking zones in 2019 after a survey showed that a large majority of customers were in favor of stricter rules. Passive smoking remains harmful to health, even outdoors, emphasizes the Lung League.

With a smoking rate of 25.3 percent, Switzerland is above the level of Germany or the UK, according to WHO data. At the same time, the acceptance of smoking in society continues to decline. The rules were recently tightened in Geneva, where smoking is now also banned at bus stops, playgrounds and near schools.