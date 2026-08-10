An SBB train engineer was reading a book while the train was in motion and was fired without notice as a result. His explanation that he had merely used the book as a writing pad did not convince the Federal Administrative Court, which upheld the dismissal.

Here's what it's all about Three SBB executives observed a train engineer reading a book while the train was in motion and during a stop at a station.

The man, who has been employed by SBB for 15 years, denied the allegation and described the book as the source for a note.

The Federal Administrative Court did not believe him and ruled that the termination without notice was justified due to the security risk. Summary created with

SBB was right to terminate a train engineer’s employment without notice because he was reading a book while the train was in motion. The Federal Administrative Court dismissed the man’s appeal and upheld the termination in a ruling published on Monday.

One evening in May 2025, three SBB executives observed the train operator pulling into a station with the lights on in the cab. The witnesses saw the man holding a book and reading it both after the train came to a stop and as it continued on its way. They photographed the scene and reported the incident, according to a ruling by the Federal Administrative Court.

The train conductor has been working for SBB for 15 years. He denied the allegations. He said he had merely used the book as a reference for a note he was using to practice his memory. He said he only read it while waiting at the station.

The court in St. Gallen does not accept this account. The photos taken by the witnesses show an open book, even though a closed book would be more suitable as a surface on which to rest the book. The judges concluded that the man had been reading both while the vehicle was stationary and while it was in motion.

Such conduct constitutes serious misconduct because the train operator knowingly allowed himself to be distracted. This could have serious consequences for passenger safety. The relationship of trust with the employer has been destroyed, which is why termination without notice is justified. (Judgment A-5248/2025 dated July 22, 2026)