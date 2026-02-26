SBB is introducing a new concept for delayed trains. (symbolic image) sda

Instead of making up for lost minutes, SBB is now relying on "isolation": trains that are significantly late are stopped and wait for the next cycle. The new disruption concept is intended to prevent delays from spreading throughout the entire network.

The aim is to "isolate" delays so that they do not affect other regions of the network.

If you are on a delayed train, you may have to wait longer in future. SBB has adapted its disruption concept and is now focusing more consistently on the so-called "isolation" of delays. SRF reported on this.

In concrete terms, this means that if a train is significantly delayed, it will no longer try to make up for lost time. Instead, it stops at a station and waits for the next interval - usually half an hour. Only then does it continue on schedule.

The concept is used in particular on the busy new line between Olten and Bern. If this is blocked, trains from Lucerne, Basel or Zurich are diverted via the old route via Langenthal and Burgdorf. As a result, they arrive in Berne around ten minutes late.

Trains heading to western Switzerland will now wait an additional 20 minutes in Berne and will only continue on the next train. For passengers on the affected train, this means a longer arrival time. At the same time, a replacement train will be waiting in Berne to depart on time for Western Switzerland. This should prevent the delay from spreading to other regions.

Punctuality has improved over the past year

Particularly at critical points, such as between Zurich and Winterthur or between Lausanne and Geneva, individual delayed trains can trigger major chain reactions. With the new procedure, SBB aims to limit such effects.

In some cases , trains no longer run on the same line as originally planned after waiting. For example, an Intercity may continue as an Interregio or make additional stops. In some cases, delayed connections are also canceled altogether and passengers then have to switch to the next train.

According to SBB, punctuality has improved over the past year. 94.1 percent of passenger trains reached their destination less than three minutes late - an increase of 0.9 percentage points compared to the previous year. Deutsche Bahn attributes this progress to the adjustments made to disruption management, among other things.

For individual passengers, the "isolation" of a delay can mean longer waiting times. However, it should ensure greater stability for the entire network.