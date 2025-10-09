This is how inconspicuous the SBB prison trains looked. bahnbilder.ch/David Gubler / CC BY-NC-SA 2.5 CH

The "Jail-Trains" are history: secretly, quietly and quietly, the transport of prisoners by rail has been discontinued. SBB cites dilapidated rolling stock and a major construction site as the reason.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you For decades, prisoners in Switzerland were transported between prisons in special trains.

It was not known for a long time that this unique Swiss system was being discontinued.

Now SBB has spoken out about the end of the "jail trains". Show more

This train has finally left the station: SBB has secretly discontinued the transportation of prisoners by rail. The so-called "jail trains" have not been running since 2023, and the corresponding contract was also terminated last year.

No one noticed for a long time. The "Plattform J" portal was the first to learn of the end of the "jail trains" in April 2025. The "Tages-Anzeiger" has now also received official confirmation from SBB: "The 'Intercantonal prisoner transportation in Switzerland' contract with Securitas has been terminated at the end of 2024."

The prisoner trains were too expensive

Transporting prisoners by rail was a Swiss peculiarity for many years. The "Jail Train" operated by SBB on behalf of a security company consisted of just a converted railcar and a locomotive. The inconspicuous train last ran between Zurich and Bern.

There are various reasons why this has now finally come to an end. Firstly, the rolling stock was hopelessly outdated. It would not have been "economically viable" to keep the trains running. SBB told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper that cost considerations were also the main reason for not using newer vehicles. The cost of conversions was simply too high.

Most recently, SBB's "jail trains" were still running between Zurich and Bern. CenturioST / CC BY-SA 3.0

In addition, the most important reloading station in the Zurich area will be closed next year. Due to the work on the Zurich-Winterthur multi-track project, which also includes the construction of the nine-kilometer-long Brütten tunnel, Bassersdorf station will be a major construction site for years to come. Among other things, the station will be demolished and the platforms will be relocated.

Now it's over frequently congested highways

Of course, prisoners will still be transported between the cantons - but only by road. The railroad has always been considered more reliable than the congestion-prone A1.

Incidentally, anyone hoping to see the "Jail Train" in a museum will be disappointed. The discarded trains have already been transferred to a scrap yard. Nevertheless, a YouTuber has documented what it looked like inside in a secretly filmed clip.