Scabies outbreak at the barracks in Kloten ZH. Screenshot Google Maps

Two recruits have been diagnosed with scabies at the Kloten barracks. The army has taken measures.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two recruits were infected with scabies at the Kloten barracks, whereupon immediate measures were taken.

The affected soldiers and their comrades received treatment, while the barracks were thoroughly cleaned.

The army followed the guidelines of the FOPH and is focusing on prevention to avoid further spread. Show more

There has been an outbreak of the skin disease scabies at the barracks in Kloten ZH. Two recruits were diagnosed with the contagious parasite infection this week, as army spokesman Stefan Hofer confirmed to "20 Minuten".

Countermeasures were taken immediately to prevent further spread: The affected soldiers and their entire company were treated, and the barracks were partially evacuated and thoroughly cleaned.

"The therapy includes an initial treatment - consisting of a shower, a special cream and tablets - and a second round after seven to ten days," explained Hofer. After the first treatment, the affected recruits are allowed to move freely again. Close contacts outside the army can also be examined and treated by a doctor as a precautionary measure.

Comprehensive cleaning and hygiene measures

The areas of the barracks affected by scabies were cleared, bed linen replaced and mattresses specially treated. In addition, the soldiers' personal and military items had to be packed in garbage bags. These are to be transported home and washed there at a temperature of at least 60 degrees. Those who do not have this option can fall back on a solution provided by the army.

"They are transported home in a separate bag to prevent the bags from tearing open," Hofer continues. This is to ensure that the itch mites do not spread further.

Infection route remains unclear

It is no longer possible to clearly determine where the affected recruits became infected. "The incubation period is two to six weeks, so the exact route of infection can no longer be traced," explained the army spokesperson. However, infection via previous users of the barracks can be ruled out, as itch mites can only survive outside the human body for a maximum of 72 hours.

According to Hofer, transmission occurs through prolonged skin contact - at least five minutes. In normal everyday military life, infection is therefore unlikely.