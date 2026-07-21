In early July, a man claiming to be a bank security guard convinced an elderly man to put his savings in a safe place. The 81-year-old withdrew large sums of cash on two occasions and handed them over to cash couriers. The police intervened during a third planned handover.

Here's what it's all about An 81-year-old man from Graubünden was tricked by a telephone scammer into handing over a total of more than 100,000 francs to money couriers.

When the perpetrator demanded a third cash handover, the elderly man became suspicious and called the police.

During a monitored cash handoff, the cantonal police arrested two suspected money couriers. Summary created with

In early July, an 81-year-old man received a call from someone claiming to be a bank security officer who told him to withdraw money from his account because it was at risk. The man complied with this request twice, handing over more than fifty thousand francs on each occasion to a cash courier, according to a statement from the Graubünden Cantonal Police.

According to the report, the money was handed over to transportation services, which, based on the police's initial findings, were unaware of the situation. These services then handed the money over to money couriers.

The scammer kept pressing the man, trying to coerce him into making a third money transfer. By then, however, the elderly man no longer trusted the situation and contacted the authorities.

During a police-supervised handover, two cash couriers—a 21-year-old Kazakh and a 24-year-old Ukrainian—were arrested. The two will face legal consequences, though they have already been deported from Switzerland. The cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances in cooperation with the Graubünden Public Prosecutor’s Office.