There was an unusually sharp exchange of blows on an Italian political talk show. Former Ticino public prosecutor Paolo Bernasconi came under pressure after refusing to comment on the Crans-Montana tragedy.

Sven Ziegler

An appearance with consequences: On the Italian television program Quarta Repubblica, former Ticino public prosecutor Paolo Bernasconi was sharply attacked on Monday evening. This was triggered by his refusal to comment legally on a report on the New Year's Eve tragedy in Crans-Montana.

Bernasconi was on air from his office in Lugano when the atmosphere in the studio came to a head. After he made it clear that he would not be giving an assessment, he was practically cut off.

As a result, Italian journalist and former senator Tommaso Cerno sharply attacked the Swiss. "I am proud not to be Swiss," said Cerno live on air. Bernasconi did not get a chance to speak after that, as the portal Tio.ch reports.

The day after the broadcast, however, the 74-year-old remained calm. "I'm fine, I slept peacefully," says Bernasconi. The reason for the withdrawal of words was obvious: "They knew that I would have disturbed their show. It was entertainment, not information."

Situation was "disconcerting"

Does he regret his participation in the show? "No, absolutely not," he says. He had hoped for serious journalism. However, the presenter Nicola Porro did not have the discussion under control. "It was suddenly about fan camps, no longer about facts."

Paolo Bernasconi (r.) in conversation with the TV presenter. Screenshot

The show's editors had investigated the tragedy in Crans-Montana, as had many other media outlets. Nevertheless, he deliberately did not make a statement. "They wanted me to pass judgment. But judgments are made by courts, not former prosecutors," says Bernasconi. It was important to him to clearly separate the judiciary and the media.

He describes the situation as disconcerting. Although he remained connected until the end, he was no longer able to speak. He was particularly irritated by Tommaso Cerno's appearance. "He wanted to put on a show and lashed out at Switzerland for no reason," says Bernasconi.

He does not question the fact that the media should exert pressure. "Yes, but the tone and arguments have to be right. If people are shouting, there's no point in having a discussion." He categorizes the attacks from Italy: "Cerno does not represent Italy - any more than Crans-Montana represents the whole of Switzerland."