During the public viewing of the ESC final at the Kongresshaus in Biel, the sound was switched off during the Israeli contribution - in protest. Two municipal councillors left the hall as a result.

Two local councillors distanced themselves and left the room.

The action came from the association "Les Vénusiennes" - without consultation with the city or the original organizer. Show more

It was supposed to be a peaceful cultural festival - but now the Biel project "Fullviel" is at the center of a political scandal. During the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday evening a week ago, the performance of Israeli singer Yuval Raphael was broadcast on a screen in the Kongresshaus.

Suddenly the sound stopped - other music was played instead. A protest action, as it later turned out.

The two Biel councillors Lena Frank (Greens) and Anna Tanner (SP) then left the room, along with other visitors. "I was surprised - I didn't expect that," Frank told ajour.ch. The protest action was not in the spirit of the Fullviel project, which she is co-responsible for and which is financed by the city to the tune of around CHF 400,000. "Fullviel is politically neutral," says Frank. She distances herself from the action, but understands the desire to send a signal against war.

City of Biel also wants to investigate the incident

The public viewing was actually organized by the Queerbienne association - but it pulled out at short notice. Instead, the association "Les Vénusiennes" took over the organization. Its members decided collectively and anonymously to mute the Israeli performance.

The protest was spontaneous, they say. "This gesture reflects our refusal to separate art and politics when serious violations of international humanitarian law are documented," an anonymous spokesperson wrote to the Ajour editorial team via WhatsApp.

The action divided the audience: while some clapped, others loudly demanded that the sound be turned back on. A spontaneous vote in the hall ended with a majority in favor of the original sound - but the Israeli performance was already over by then.

The incident had no consequences for the protest group for the time being. Nathalie Imhof from the organization team spoke to those involved immediately afterwards. Further cooperation with the associations involved is not planned, but Fullviel should remain an open place for the LGBTQ community. The city of Biel itself now also wants to investigate the incident.

