An art project at the Rhine Falls has led to a fierce conflict between Schaffhausen artist Beat Toniolo and entrepreneur Roberto Martullo. The dispute revolves around a broken sponsorship agreement.

Martullo withdrew his agreement to place the Künzli logo on a giant banner after learning of the EU's involvement in the project.

Despite the rejection, Toniolo is demanding the agreed payment of CHF 7,500 and has taken legal action, while Martullo feels deceived and does not want to pay. Show more

Schaffhausen artist Beat Toniolo and entrepreneur Roberto Martullo, husband of SVP National Councillor Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, are involved in a dispute. The conflict revolves around an art project that Toniolo realized as part of the Women's European Championships at the Rhine Falls, as reported by Blick.

An XXL flag showing the flags of all participating nations was also to bear the logo of the traditional brand Künzli shoes, which Martullo had taken over in 2024.

Toniolo, who has been a fan of Künzli shoes since the 1970s, offered Martullo the opportunity to place the logo on the flag for CHF 7,500. After initial hesitation, Martullo agreed, but withdrew his support shortly before the flag was printed. The reason: the EU had offered to also place its logo on the flag and contribute a greeting. This news angered Martullo, who subsequently canceled the deal.

Martullo feels deceived

Despite Martullo's refusal, the flag was inaugurated on June 25, albeit without the Künzli logo. Toniolo nevertheless demanded the agreed payment, which Martullo refused. The artist then decided to pursue Martullo, as he felt financially damaged by the entrepreneur's withdrawal, reports Blick.

Martullo, on the other hand, feels deceived by Toniolo, as the latter had concealed the EU's involvement from him. He emphasizes that he does not want to see the Künzli logo on a flag that also represents the EU. Toniolo announces that he will fight for the money, while Martullo refuses to make any payment.