  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Dispute escalates Schaffhausen artist clashes with Blocher's son-in-law

ai-scrape

7.9.2025 - 12:02

Dispute over a deal that fell through
Dispute over a deal that fell through. Entrepreneur Roberto Martullo argues with artist ...

Entrepreneur Roberto Martullo argues with artist ...

Image: KEYSTONE

Dispute over a deal that fell through. ... Beat Toniolo over a deal. The photo was taken in May 2013.

... Beat Toniolo over a deal. The photo was taken in May 2013.

Image: KEYSTONE

Dispute over a deal that fell through
Dispute over a deal that fell through. Entrepreneur Roberto Martullo argues with artist ...

Entrepreneur Roberto Martullo argues with artist ...

Image: KEYSTONE

Dispute over a deal that fell through. ... Beat Toniolo over a deal. The photo was taken in May 2013.

... Beat Toniolo over a deal. The photo was taken in May 2013.

Image: KEYSTONE

An art project at the Rhine Falls has led to a fierce conflict between Schaffhausen artist Beat Toniolo and entrepreneur Roberto Martullo. The dispute revolves around a broken sponsorship agreement.

07.09.2025, 12:02

07.09.2025, 12:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The artist Beat Toniolo and entrepreneur Roberto Martullo are in dispute over a sponsorship deal for an art project for the Women's European Championship at the Rhine Falls that fell through.
  • Martullo withdrew his agreement to place the Künzli logo on a giant banner after learning of the EU's involvement in the project.
  • Despite the rejection, Toniolo is demanding the agreed payment of CHF 7,500 and has taken legal action, while Martullo feels deceived and does not want to pay.
Show more

Schaffhausen artist Beat Toniolo and entrepreneur Roberto Martullo, husband of SVP National Councillor Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, are involved in a dispute. The conflict revolves around an art project that Toniolo realized as part of the Women's European Championships at the Rhine Falls, as reported by Blick.

An XXL flag showing the flags of all participating nations was also to bear the logo of the traditional brand Künzli shoes, which Martullo had taken over in 2024.

Toniolo, who has been a fan of Künzli shoes since the 1970s, offered Martullo the opportunity to place the logo on the flag for CHF 7,500. After initial hesitation, Martullo agreed, but withdrew his support shortly before the flag was printed. The reason: the EU had offered to also place its logo on the flag and contribute a greeting. This news angered Martullo, who subsequently canceled the deal.

Künzli shoes. After the threat of bankruptcy, the traditional brand is given a new lease of life in Zurich

Künzli shoesAfter the threat of bankruptcy, the traditional brand is given a new lease of life in Zurich

Martullo feels deceived

Despite Martullo's refusal, the flag was inaugurated on June 25, albeit without the Künzli logo. Toniolo nevertheless demanded the agreed payment, which Martullo refused. The artist then decided to pursue Martullo, as he felt financially damaged by the entrepreneur's withdrawal, reports Blick.

Martullo, on the other hand, feels deceived by Toniolo, as the latter had concealed the EU's involvement from him. He emphasizes that he does not want to see the Künzli logo on a flag that also represents the EU. Toniolo announces that he will fight for the money, while Martullo refuses to make any payment.

More on the topic

New boss wants to establish the brand. Künzli shoes on the rise as a sneaker trend?

New boss wants to establish the brandKünzli shoes on the rise as a sneaker trend?

More from the department

Eight animals stolen from pasture. Sheep robbery puzzles Aargau police

Eight animals stolen from pastureSheep robbery puzzles Aargau police

Early French abolition. Baume-Schneider threatens Zurich with federal interference

Early French abolitionBaume-Schneider threatens Zurich with federal interference

Visitors in a gold mania.

Visitors in a gold mania"One went out with a lettuce sieve and returned with a nugget"