After 43 years of the smell of coffee and customer proximity, an era is coming to an end for the Raponi family - the bistro at Schaffhausen station is being closed down - piece by piece and with a lot of emotion.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After decades, the Raponi family is saying goodbye to the Bistro am Bahnhof Schaffhausen and selling its life's work, including its inventory - an emotional step for everyone involved.

The sale of individual items was brisk, and many pieces of furniture and decorations quickly found new owners, making the farewell tangible.

Some personal mementos such as the iconic blackboards and the "Bar" illuminated sign remain in family hands - as a lasting symbol of a fulfilling chapter. Show more

After decades of dedication and passion, an era is coming to an end at Schaffhausen station: the Raponi family is selling their bistro - and with it a piece of their life story. Between marble slabs, Christmas decorations and woven chairs, Enzo, Renate and Beatrice Raponi are saying goodbye after 43 years.

On Friday, July 4, the Raponi family will sell their life's work - piece by piece, plate by plate. "Everything has to go", they say, but there is much more to this sale than just a simple sell-off, as the Schaffhauser Nachrichten reports.

"At the 'Ustrinkete', we said goodbye to people," says owner Renate Raponi to the Schaffhauser Nachrichten. "Today we are saying goodbye to things." A sentence that sticks. Husband Enzo takes a more pragmatic view: "It's a feeling of liberation. At some point you have to say goodbye."

Emotions between marble slabs and Christmas decorations

For daughter Beatrice, the last few weeks have been a veritable whirlwind of emotions. From the initial idea to the final decision to close - a process that took a lot of strength. Her parents, she says, put their "hearts and lives" into the bistro and supported her to the end.

Now they should rest. Beatrice is taking some time out - with her three children. But she is already looking ahead: "To improve the future, you have to disrupt the present," she says, quoting a phrase that gives her courage.

The Raponis hired the company Karger for the sale - the process went "swiftly", as they say. The popular bistro tables with cast-iron bases and marble-framed brass tops were quickly snapped up - one buyer was even waiting for his treasure before opening. The woven bistro chairs are also gradually finding new owners.

Something for everyone

A box of Christmas decorations stands next to a houseplant that serves as an eye-catcher. An elderly lady inspects perforated cellophane bags, a young man drags a board to the checkout. A customer comes across the sale by chance, expresses his regrets to the Raponis - but finds no suitable wine glasses, writes the "Schaffhauser Nachrichten".

What is not sold goes to the Brockenstube - except for two special souvenirs: the blue plates with the green lettering and the red dot on the "i".

One stays with the parents, the other with daughter Beatrice. Only the iconic neon sign "Bar" is still the subject of disagreement - both Beatrice and her daughter would like to have it in their own room. One last little argument in the midst of a big farewell.