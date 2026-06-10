Almost nine years after the chainsaw attack on a CSS branch in Schaffhausen, the high court has ruled: The perpetrator will remain in an inpatient therapeutic measure. The judges still see a considerable risk.

The chainsaw attacker from Schaffhausen will not be released. He will remain in an inpatient facility until further notice. (symbolic image)

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Schaffhausen High Court has extended the inpatient treatment for the chainsaw attacker until May 2030.

The now 59-year-old injured two employees with a running chainsaw at a CSS branch in 2017.

According to the court, he suffers from severe paranoid schizophrenia and is still considered to be in need of treatment.

The man who stormed into a CSS health insurance branch in Schaffhausen in July 2017 with a running chainsaw and injured two people will not be released. He will remain in an inpatient facility.

The Schaffhausen High Court has extended the 59-year-old's sentence until May 2030, according to the ruling published on Wednesday. However, this is not yet legally binding; the man can still appeal to the Federal Supreme Court.

On July 24, 2017, the then 51-year-old attacked several employees of the health insurance company. Two men were injured by the saw; a couple who were seeking advice suffered a shock. The perpetrator was arrested the following day.

He suffers from a severe form of paranoid-hallucinatory schizophrenia. In his delusion, he believed that the insurance employees were evil spirits who wanted to kill him.