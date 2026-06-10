The chainsaw attacker from Schaffhausen will not be released. He will remain in an inpatient facility until further notice. (symbolic image)
Keystone
Almost nine years after the chainsaw attack on a CSS branch in Schaffhausen, the high court has ruled: The perpetrator will remain in an inpatient therapeutic measure. The judges still see a considerable risk.
The man who stormed into a CSS health insurance branch in Schaffhausen in July 2017 with a running chainsaw and injured two people will not be released. He will remain in an inpatient facility.
The Schaffhausen High Court has extended the 59-year-old's sentence until May 2030, according to the ruling published on Wednesday. However, this is not yet legally binding; the man can still appeal to the Federal Supreme Court.
On July 24, 2017, the then 51-year-old attacked several employees of the health insurance company. Two men were injured by the saw; a couple who were seeking advice suffered a shock. The perpetrator was arrested the following day.
He suffers from a severe form of paranoid-hallucinatory schizophrenia. In his delusion, he believed that the insurance employees were evil spirits who wanted to kill him.