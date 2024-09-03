The Schaffhausen police caught the grass snake and released it near a forest. Keystone

SDA

A couple discovered a snake in their living room in Schleitheim SH on Monday evening. The approximately 90-centimeter-long animal turned out to be a non-poisonous grass snake, according to the police.

The snake was curled up in a corner behind a garbage can and next to a chest of drawers, the Schaffhausen police said in a statement on Tuesday night. The 75-year-old resident of the house called the police shortly before 10.30 pm.

The snake had probably entered the house from the garden through the open sliding door. The emergency services caught it. After a short drive in the patrol car, the police released the animal in a nearby forest.

SDA