A Turkish driver drove his articulated lorry for 27 hours and 28 minutes at a stretch - without a break worth mentioning. However, the journey came to an end at the border crossing in Thayngen. (symbolic picture) Keystone

The Schaffhausen police in Thayngen pulled a Turkish truck driver out of circulation who was massively disregarding the rest periods. He had been driving his articulated lorry for over 27 hours in a row without any significant break.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When checking the driving and rest times, the police discovered that the 40-year-old had disregarded the regulations 29 times in just under two months. The maximum driving time of ten hours per day had been massively exceeded in some cases, the police announced on Monday. The man also failed to comply with the rest periods.

The Turkish man managed to drive his articulated truck for 27 hours and 28 minutes at a time. He did not take any significant breaks. The driver also exceeded the maximum driving time of 90 hours in two weeks by 24 hours and 31 minutes.

The man had to pay a security deposit of several thousand francs. He will also have to answer to the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Schaffhausen.