On Wednesday, a teacher from Schaffhausen fell 15 meters during a school trip and was seriously injured. Now it is known: She is out of danger.

She had to undergo emergency surgery.

On Wednesday, a teacher from Schaffhausen had a serious accident during a school trip. While the 23-member primary school class was walking in the lower Felsentäli, the 51-year-old class teacher slipped next to a wooden bridge and fell down a rocky, 15-metre-high slope.

She was seriously injured on impact. She had to be rescued by the Schaffhausen fire department and flown to hospital in a rescue helicopter.

According to the latest information, the woman's life is now out of danger, as Marco Planas, education officer for the city of Schaffhausen, told the "Schaffhauser Nachrichten" newspaper.

"We are all very saddened"

Several fractures were diagnosed at the hospital and she had to undergo emergency surgery. "We are all very concerned and hope for a speedy recovery", Planas is quoted as saying. He would like to thank everyone involved - especially the school assistant, who remained calm during the incident, informed the emergency services immediately and looked after the children.

The police are not currently providing any information about the course of the accident. According to parents, the teacher had wanted to grab her cell phone that had fallen on the floor.

The class concerned was supervised on Thursday by the responsible school social worker, the school management and five other specialists. "We are doing everything we can to ensure that the children can process what they have experienced in the best possible way," said Planas to the Schaffhauser Nachrichten newspaper.