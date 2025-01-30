Swiss media entrepreneur Roger Schawinski has now been denied a radio license for the cantons of Graubünden and Glarus after all. (archive picture) Keystone

Roger Schawinski's Radio Alpin Grischa cannot go on air. The Federal Administrative Court in St. Gallen has upheld an appeal by Südostschweiz Radio AG against the award of radio licenses for the cantons of Graubünden and Glarus.

The Federal Administrative Court denies Radio Alpin Grischa AG the license because it does not meet the requirements under labour law.

The license for the "Südostschweiz - Glarus" coverage area will instead go to Südostschweiz Radio AG until 2034.

The ruling overturns the earlier decision of DETEC and is final, without the possibility of appeal. Show more

Radio Alpin Grischa AG does not meet the licensing requirements, according to a statement from the Federal Administrative Court on Thursday. Südostschweiz Radio AG will therefore receive the license for the "Südostschweiz - Glarus" coverage area until 2034.

One of the conditions for a license is that the working conditions of the industry are adhered to. Among other things, the program must be largely produced by qualified and trained personnel.

The parties agreed that Radio Alpin Grischa AG would not meet the minimum ratio of trained to apprentice program creators. The Federal Administrative Court therefore ruled that the licensing requirements were not met.

This decision overturns the award made by the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications on January 11, 2024. The ruling of the Federal Administrative Court is final and cannot be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.