The secondary school in Bonstetten is in crisis.

A state of emergency prevails at the secondary school in Bonstetten ZH. Teachers are leaving the team. The accusation: they were being monitored - by the school president.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Teachers at Bonstetten secondary school are leaving the staff, complaining of psychological pressure, and parents feel left alone to deal with grievances.

The increasing use of so-called file notes by the school management is causing mistrust and a feeling of surveillance.

The district council is involved, formal complaints and demands for resignation are being made. Show more

What is going on at Bonstetten secondary school? Since the school assembly on June 5 at the latest, it has been clear that the school is in a deep crisis - and nerves are on edge, as the "Affolter Anzeiger" reports.

Teachers are leaving the staff in droves, many are complaining of mental stress, while pupils are sometimes left to their own devices. According to the report, unsettled parents feel left in the lurch - and are now demanding answers.

Over a dozen teachers attended the meeting in person - even though they had no voting rights. But what really goes on behind the scenes remained largely in the dark for outsiders. According to the "Affolter Anzeiger", the atmosphere was tense and many topics remained unspoken due to fear or official secrecy. However, two key points of contention did become public.

Distrust due to "file notes"

Recently, the school management has been increasingly documenting events in so-called memos - a "management tool" that makes many teachers uneasy. They sense control and surveillance. School president Tamara Fakhreddine tried to appease them: "It is normal to take notes in management situations," she told the "Affolter Anzeiger". And emphasizes: "No one has ever been dismissed because of these notes."

Differences between the school management and school board also came to light. According to Fakhreddine, the school administration is withdrawing from operational matters at the express request of the school board and is now concentrating on strategic tasks. There is talk of a "role clarification".

District council gets involved

The "Affolter Anzeiger" spoke to around a dozen people close to the school. It became clear that the school assembly was just the tip of the iceberg.

Internal documents and even a decision by the district council paint an even darker picture. It involves a request for resignation, a formal supervisory complaint, overstepping of authority - and the sensitive accusation of targeted surveillance of unpopular teachers.