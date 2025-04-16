A pupil's Matura thesis about Beat Jans has been censored. sda

A pupil from Zurich sees her Matura thesis and her film about Federal Councillor Beat Jans censored. The FDJP's intervention raises questions about proportionality.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Department of Justice and Police has heavily censored a high school thesis on Federal Councillor Beat Jans.

The accompanying film was also cut, which sparked criticism.

According to the student herself, this was a frustrating but instructive experience. Show more

A Matura thesis at the mathematics and science high school Rämibühl in Zurich caused a stir.

While other papers on topics such as Le Corbusier or menstruation were awarded prizes, one paper has the word "Censored" on the title page. The Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) has intervened. This is reported by the NZZ.

The work, which deals with the communication of Federal Councillor Beat Jans (SP), has been made largely illegible. Only the table of contents and the acknowledgements are still visible.

An accompanying documentary film by the student has also been severely abridged. Only two scenes can be seen in the exhibition of Matura work at Kanti Rämibühl.

The film is entitled "Federal Councillor Beat Jans: authentic communicator or calculating taciturn?" and was originally intended to be an external analysis, the newspaper continues. However, the student found herself in the middle of political disputes. The work shows what political communication often tries to hide.

Jans' head of communications plays a central role

Despite the possibility of viewing the work at the school management, publication was refused. The school claims that the work is only intended for internal purposes. Requests to speak to the pupil or the supervisor are also refused.

The two remaining film scenes provide an insight into the subject matter. A speech coach evaluates Jans' public appearance and an SRF report is discussed, which led to a conflict with Jans' team. Both sides have their say in the film.

The measures taken by the FDJP seem excessive, especially as the film appears harmless, the newspaper continues. Oliver Washington, Jans' head of communications, plays a central role in the film and is named as a contributor. He was previously an SRF employee and was hired by Jans as a spokesperson.

Pupil had broken the rules

It appears that there was a falling out between the student and Washington, whereupon the latter withdrew his quotes. Such incidents are not uncommon between media outlets and journalists, but seem unusual when dealing with a student.

When asked, Washington explained that he had been contacted by the student to collaborate on the work, according to the "NZZ". The usual rules had been agreed, which the student had not adhered to. He therefore prevented the work from being published, but ensured that it could be presented for examination. He emphasized that no one from the FDJP had interfered with the work apart from him.

It was an instructive, albeit frustrating, experience for the student. In her thank-you note, in which one name was obscured, presumably Washington's, she wrote that the person had "led her to the center of power" and taught her the lesson: "Never feel too comfortable!" - Never feel too comfortable.

