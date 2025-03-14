A man left his two dogs alone in the car for seven hours. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

A dog owner from Sattel SZ was convicted of animal neglect at the end of January. The reason: he had left his dogs in the car for hours - without food or water.

At the end of January, a dog owner in Satteln SZ was convicted of multiple counts of deliberate animal neglect and disregard for the dignity of his animals. The man had left his two dogs in the car for hours in winter temperatures in December 2023. This is what the penalty order says, as "20 Minuten" writes.

The dogs had no food or water in the car. One of the two had suffered an injury to its snout a week earlier, which had not yet healed. It was locked in a narrow cage where it had hardly any freedom of movement. The other dog was left in the trunk of the car, according to the penalty order.

Conditional fine of 4500 francs

The dog's owner returned around seven hours later. He found the injured dog in a dirty box and its snout was bleeding again because it had bumped against the cage.

The dog owner was convicted in court under the Animal Welfare Act for deliberate neglect and excessive stress to the animals. He was fined 50 daily rates of 90 francs each, i.e. a total of 4500 francs.

The fine was suspended with a probationary period of two years. The fine of 1120 francs and procedural costs of 1040 francs are due immediately.