  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Sentence for animal neglect Schwyz man leaves dogs alone in car for hours

Lea Oetiker

14.3.2025

A man left his two dogs alone in the car for seven hours.
A man left his two dogs alone in the car for seven hours.
Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

A dog owner from Sattel SZ was convicted of animal neglect at the end of January. The reason: he had left his dogs in the car for hours - without food or water.

14.03.2025, 10:34

14.03.2025, 10:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A dog owner in Sattel SZ was convicted of multiple counts of willful animal neglect at the end of January 2025.
  • The reason: in December 2023, he had left his dogs alone in the car for hours without food or drink.
  • The court imposed a conditional fine of CHF 4,500 as well as an immediately payable fine and procedural costs.
Show more

At the end of January, a dog owner in Satteln SZ was convicted of multiple counts of deliberate animal neglect and disregard for the dignity of his animals. The man had left his two dogs in the car for hours in winter temperatures in December 2023. This is what the penalty order says, as "20 Minuten" writes.

The dogs had no food or water in the car. One of the two had suffered an injury to its snout a week earlier, which had not yet healed. It was locked in a narrow cage where it had hardly any freedom of movement. The other dog was left in the trunk of the car, according to the penalty order.

Conditional fine of 4500 francs

The dog's owner returned around seven hours later. He found the injured dog in a dirty box and its snout was bleeding again because it had bumped against the cage.

The dog owner was convicted in court under the Animal Welfare Act for deliberate neglect and excessive stress to the animals. He was fined 50 daily rates of 90 francs each, i.e. a total of 4500 francs.

The fine was suspended with a probationary period of two years. The fine of 1120 francs and procedural costs of 1040 francs are due immediately.

More from the department

Allocation of departments. Federal Councillor Martin Pfister takes over the DDPS

Allocation of departmentsFederal Councillor Martin Pfister takes over the DDPS

Sentence from Bülach district court. Two Swiss men rip off parking offenders

Sentence from Bülach district courtTwo Swiss men rip off parking offenders

False alarm in Bern. Police secure building - no armed man found

False alarm in BernPolice secure building - no armed man found