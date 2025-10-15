A man has been convicted by summary penalty order for overtaking in the right-hand lane, among other things. Symbolbild: Keystone

A 60-year-old man from Schwyz grossly violated traffic regulations on the A3 towards Zurich. He has now received a penalty order.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In November 2024, a 60-year-old driver committed several serious traffic violations on the A3 near Zurich.

He was accused of overtaking on the right without indicating and significantly exceeding the speed limit.

The public prosecutor's office in Schwyz sentenced him to a fine. Show more

In November 2024, a 60-year-old driver from the canton of Schwyz allegedly committed several serious traffic violations on the A3 towards Zurich. This is the result of a penalty order reported by the "Bote der Urschweiz " newspaper.

According to the order, the accused switched to the right-hand lane in a tunnel without indicating and overtook two vehicles at a speed of 110 km/h. After the tunnel, he is said to have switched back to the overtaking lane and exceeded the maximum permitted speed by 26 kilometers per hour.

Shortly afterwards, it was the same story: the offending driver switched to the right-hand lane again without using his indicators and zoomed past two vehicles before moving back into the left-hand lane. The next time he changed lanes, he overtook five vehicles at a speed of 110 km/h and then moved back into the left lane with insufficient distance. The blinker remained unused.

Sentenced to a fine

His reckless driving is now costing him dearly: The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Schwyz has now sentenced the man for multiple intentional gross violations of traffic regulations by overtaking on the right on the highway, negligent violations of traffic regulations by exceeding the general speed limit on highways and multiple negligent violations of traffic regulations by failing to indicate the direction of travel.

The sentence amounts to a conditional fine of 20 daily rates of CHF 470 each with a two-year probationary period. In addition, he was fined CHF 2,950 and ordered to pay CHF 680 in court costs.