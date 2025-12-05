The accident occurred at this crossing. Kapo AG

A serious traffic accident occurred in Untersiggenthal AG on Thursday afternoon: a 5-year-old girl was hit by a scooter driver while crossing the road and had to be taken to hospital by helicopter.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A scooter driver collided with a girl crossing a pedestrian crossing in Untersiggenthal.

The child was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter but is out of danger.

The Aargau cantonal police are now investigating why the scooter overtook the stationary car on the left. Show more

A 5-year-old girl was injured in a traffic accident in Untersiggenthal AG on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 4.30 p.m. on Schöneggstrasse, according to the cantonal police.

A woman and three children wanted to cross the pedestrian crossing at the football pitch. An approaching car stopped to give way to the group. At this moment, a scooter driver approached from behind and, according to initial findings, overtook the stationary vehicle on the left.

This resulted in a collision with the girl, who was already standing on the crossing. The child was injured in the collision. Emergency services were quickly on the scene; a rescue helicopter took the 5-year-old to hospital for further treatment. According to the police, her life is not in danger.

The scooter driver suffered minor injuries. It is still unclear why he overtook the car and how exactly the collision occurred. The Aargau cantonal police have started an investigation and are looking for possible witnesses.