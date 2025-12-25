The Bern cantonal police had to respond to an accident in Heimisbach BE on Wednesday. Symbolbild: Kapo Bern

A fatal traffic accident occurred in Heimisbach BE on Christmas Eve. A scooter driver lost control of his vehicle and later died in hospital.

Dominik Müller

On Wednesday, at around 2.15 p.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report of an accident in Heimisbach. According to the police report, a scooter rider was coming from Gruebweidli on the Hindere Häntsche in the direction of Heimisbach. For reasons as yet unknown, the rider lost control of the scooter and crashed in the adjacent stream.

A passer-by rushed to his aid and alerted the emergency services. Despite the rescue measures that were immediately initiated, the man later succumbed to his serious injuries in hospital.

The deceased was a 19-year-old Swiss citizen residing in the canton of Bern. The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.