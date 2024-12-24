Helicopter and a rescue team with dogs search for possible victims. Symbolbild: Keystone

The descent of an avalanche in an off-piste area in the Les Crosets ski resort in the municipality of Val-d'Illiez VS appears to have been harmless. Helicopters and a rescue team with dogs found no buried victims on Tuesday afternoon.

Sven Ziegler

An avalanche occurred in the Portes du Soleil ski resort in Valais early on Tuesday afternoon. According to a news scout's report to 20 minutes, the avalanche broke loose off the slopes in a remote area.

The search was suspended at 4.30 p.m., said Cynthia Zermatten, spokeswoman for the Valais cantonal police, on Tuesday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. No reports of missing persons had been received. Numerous rescue teams were deployed, supported by avalanche dogs and three helicopters.

The risk of avalanches in the Alps is very high in some places after the heavy snowfall of the last few days. It was only on Monday that Nati snowboarder Sophie Hediger was killed in an avalanche accident in Arosa.