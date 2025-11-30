  1. Residential Customers
Near Rupperswil AG Seat crashes into dosing system - one dead, two seriously injured

Sven Ziegler

30.11.2025

The Seat was completely destroyed in the accident.
Kapo Aargau

A car crashed in Rupperswil AG on Sunday night. The 46-year-old driver died at the scene of the accident and two passengers were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

30.11.2025, 10:26

A serious traffic accident claimed the lives of the emergency services in Aargau on Sunday night. At around 1.30 a.m., a 46-year-old Swiss man lost control of his Seat Leon on the Aaretalstrasse near Rupperswil. The car left the road on a slight left-hand bend and crashed heavily into a metering device just before a traffic circle.

When the first emergency services arrived, they found the driver and his passenger unconscious in the vehicle. It was too late to help the driver. The 46-year-old woman in the front passenger seat and a 19-year-old passenger in the back seat were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the accident is still unclear. However, the Aargau cantonal police are investigating whether excessive speed may have played a role due to the extensive damage. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.

The vehicle was a total loss.

