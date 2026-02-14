This is where the new building projects will be located. Maps

An abandoned villa on Frickberg is soon to make way for a modern residential development. With the "Bellevue" project, an Obwalden developer is planning 18 apartments in a privileged panoramic location - but the project seems to be failing before that happens.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the Frickberg in Frick AG, the vacant villa "Haus Gutenberg 769" is to make way for the new "Bellevue" development with 18 condominiums.

An earlier planning application for 21 apartments was rejected in 2023, but now a scaled-back project with six three-family houses and construction costs of CHF 10.5 million has been submitted.

The terraced, modern development with underground parking and park-like surroundings is open to the public until 9 March and could redefine the exclusive location on Frickberg. Show more

An old villa stands alone on the Frickberg in the canton of Aargau. On the property: winter-bare bushes, rampant ivy, a broken window. The building at Sonnhalde 15 looks like a relic from another era. No one has lived here for a long time.

But the days of the quiet house are numbered, as the "Aargauer Zeitung" now writes. The planned "Bellevue" development is to be built in its place - bringing a new sparkle to one of Frick's most sought-after locations: the Frickberg, the municipality's premier location. However, this is not without its teething troubles.

First failed - now the next attempt

A Zurich-based general contractor recognized the potential of the plot several years ago. A planning application was submitted to the public in March 2023. Seven houses with a total of 21 apartments were planned.

But nothing came of it. Frick municipal clerk Michael Widmer confirmed on request: the municipal council rejected the original planning application from 2023. "This decision became legally binding and uncontested."

Explosive: the general contractor is still advertising the unauthorized residential development on its website, "which sets high standards in terms of living quality and exclusivity" and is "expected to be completed by summer 2026". The Zurich-based company has yet to respond to an inquiry as to why the project is still being advertised.

The municipality remains silent on the reasons for the rejection at the time. The procedure has been completed and a new planning application has now been submitted.

"Bellevue" with 18 apartments and 10.5 million construction costs

Sonnhalde-Park AG from Sarnen OW is the potential developer this time - with a slightly slimmed-down project called "Bellevue". The name says it all: it refers to the privileged panoramic location on the Frickberg with an unobstructed view over the village.

According to the planning application, six three-family houses with a total of 18 apartments are planned: five 5.5-room apartments and 13 4.5-room apartments. The construction costs - excluding land - amount to CHF 10.5 million.

A look at the documents shows: The architecture consistently follows the terrain. The houses are terraced and nestle against the slope. Instead of a closed front, the result is a loosened-up development with spaces in between and lines of sight.

Generous windows, parapets and lots of greenery

The staggered heights are characteristic: parts of the façades on the slope side are below ground level, while the floors on the valley side open up with generous window areas and terraces. The attic floors are set back - a typical design element that makes the buildings appear lighter.

Architecturally, the planners have opted for a modern, clear design language. Cubic structures, flat roofs with extensive greenery, large glass surfaces. Balconies and terraces are consistently oriented towards the view. Two full storeys plus attic storey are planned, built in reinforced concrete and masonry.

A shared underground parking garage will be built beneath the development, which will provide access to all the buildings and accommodate the majority of the parking spaces. Above ground, the surrounding area will remain largely car-free. The concept is supplemented by visitor parking spaces, motorcycle parking spaces and numerous bicycle parking areas.

Park instead of wasteland?

The design of the surrounding area is also planned in detail. Paths, squares and green spaces are planned between the buildings. Lawns and meadows will be supplemented with shrubs and bushes. A total of 16 new trees are planned. Clearly defined recreational areas will give the ensemble the character of a park.

The planning application is open to the public until March 9. It remains to be seen whether the promise of a special residential area at Sonnhalde will soon be fulfilled. One thing is certain: with "Bellevue", the Frickberg could gain another piece of exclusivity - and the abandoned "Haus Gutenberg 769" could finally be history.