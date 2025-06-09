x BRK News

A water pipe burst on Zurich's Pfingstweidstrasse on Monday. Traffic restrictions must be expected in the Toni-Areal area.

Dominik Müller

On Whit Monday, a large water pipe burst on Pfingstweidstrasse in Zurich, in the area of the Toni-Areal streetcar stop.

It is already the second major burst water pipe in the city of Zurich within two days: just yesterday, a similar incident on Wehntalerstrasse in District 10 flooded numerous properties and paralyzed parts of rail traffic, as reported by "BRK News".

In today's incident, a cast iron water pipe from 1963 with a diameter of 30 centimetres and a pressure of 9 bar burst. Around 5.4 million liters of water flowed to the surface for around 30 minutes.

The high water pressure raised and washed out the road surface and the track package of the VBZ streetcar line 4. Road traffic out of the city had to be closed in the Toni-Areal area. Streetcar line 4 will also remain closed until further notice.

Buses in operation

The VBZ has replacement buses in operation. Longer waiting times must be expected. The burst water pipe occurred at around 8.15 am. The professional fire department from Schutz & Rettung Zürich was alerted at 8.34 a.m. and deployed to the scene with 10 firefighters.

The leaking water was stopped at around 8.45 am. No one was injured and properties were spared. The fire department's work was completed at around 10 am. A private construction company, fitters from the Zurich waterworks, the city police to regulate traffic and specialists from VBZ are currently working on site. It is not yet clear how long the work will take.